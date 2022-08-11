Jan. 6 hearings show Trump’s corruption

The Jan. 6 committee hearings have shown us how dangerous the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection actually was and how former President Donald Trump instigated it. Republicans who continue to support this treacherous man have lost all sense of reason and patriotic loyality.
No one should vote for any congressional candidate such as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik who refuses to admonish Donald Trump and his deplorable anti-American actions. The 2020 election was not stolen. Donald Trump lost. Trump and his supporters are just angry that so many people voted for Joe Biden. Perhaps they’re mad that many American minorities voted.
People testifying to the committee are Republicans who were in the White House, and many were in the Oval Office. These witnesses are loyal Republicans and were part of Trump’s inner circle. However, their loyalty to country overrides their loyalty to a man who intended to destroy the foundation of our democracy, the vote. The American people had spoken. Joe Biden won the election with more than 7 million votes!
Radio show hosts and TV broadcasters who denigrate this committee’s work are no friend to democracy and to our democratic institutions and traditions. The Fox News network hasn’t broadcast the Jan. 6 committee hearings during its prime time slots. The fact that Fox isn’t broadcasting the hearings when most viewers are watching reflects its main purpose, which is to censor and control the news.
Fox claims to report the so-called facts but intentionally leaves out additional and pertinent facts to manipulate the audience’s viewpoint. It’s a very dangerous situation since so many people believe what Fox tells them. Unfortunately, Fox viewers don’t see the need or take the time to research for more information. Fox doesn’t want its viewers to think. Watching the committee hearings enables people to see for themselves the ugly side of Donald Trump as witnessed by his own hand-picked people.
Some of us just don’t want the stress of watching and listening to the committee hearings. It’s difficult to hear how former President Donald Trump, the man we elected, could be so disloyal to America’s democracy. But it’s important for us to acknowledge the corruption that had taken place under Trump’s presidency.
If you haven’t listened to the previous hearings or read the testimonies, it would be worth watching the September hearings. Let’s protect our democracy and not allow our past voting mistakes to repeat itself in 2022 and 2024.
