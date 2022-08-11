Jan. 6 hearings show Trump’s corruption

The Jan. 6 committee hearings have shown us how dangerous the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection actually was and how former President Donald Trump instigated it. Republicans who continue to support this treacherous man have lost all sense of reason and patriotic loyality.

No one should vote for any congressional candidate such as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik who refuses to admonish Donald Trump and his deplorable anti-American actions. The 2020 election was not stolen. Donald Trump lost. Trump and his supporters are just angry that so many people voted for Joe Biden. Perhaps they’re mad that many American minorities voted.

