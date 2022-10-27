Janet Otto-Cassada works with everyone

I ask voters of Louisville, Massena and Waddington to join me in supporting Janet Otto-Cassada for St. Lawrence County legislator for District 15.
Because it matters to some people, I am a lifelong registered Republican. I have always supported the candidate I believe would do the best job, regardless of political party.
I’m confident Janet is exactly that person for this important position of responsibility. She has been a successful mayor and community leader, bringing residents together for the betterment of everyone. I have seen her work tirelessly for decades on important issues.
Our children are the north country’s next generation, and they need her strong representation on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. She has a proven record as an effective 12-year mayor of our beautiful village of Waddington, working with people of all political persuasions to highlight and improve our unique river community.
The upright character of her son, Daniel, is true testament of how caring and loving a mother she is. Janet similarly cares about the north country and its future.
Please join me in voting Janet Otto-Cassada for St. Lawrence County legislator for District 15 on Nov. 8!
