Jellie must go ahead, pursue his dream job

The editorial in the June 18 edition of the Watertown Daily Times titled “Time for a change” was spot on.
The editorial speaking about temporary Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie not being named permanent fire chief explained so well some of the havoc he has caused in Ogdensburg.
His job as temporary fire chief is only slightly worse than his job as city manager. As city manager, he has had almost total disregard for safety personnel. Whether it be the Ogdensburg Fire Department or Ogdensburg Police Department, he does not care about their safety on duty, morale or even being able to perform their sworn duties.
Of course, he was aided and abetted by Mayor Jeffrey Skelly and Councilors William Dillabough, Steven Fisher and, until recently by John Rishe. Mr. Rishe seems now to be listening to his constituents. It is refreshing.
Mr. Jellie is now complaining about having to pass up a job offered to him in Alaska. We think he should allowed to go on to his dream job — wherever it may be.
Shirley Burns
Ogdensburg
