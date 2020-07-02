Jerry Moore had no right to tear apart faith

Every human society has to begin with a basic faith in the well-being of its members. This faith stems from either the goodness of a supreme being looking out for that group or the inherent goodness of the people making up that society.
Through that faith, hope develops that a better future is in store for that group, whether in an afterlife or in a future where the members or their children have happier lives. And that hope leads to caring about the members and looking out to make sure that all the members have the things they need.
This is called charity. Faith, hope and charity are not just the building blocks of a religion; they are the building blocks of every society.
Jerry Moore had no right to tear apart someone’s faith. It was only done to display what he considered a superior logic or thought process. It was egotistical and unwise.
We should never remove a person’s faith unless there is an absolutely necessary reason (such as faith that will lead to the destruction of people or a society). In this moment in our society, we really need to bolster everyone’s faith rather than tearing it down.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
