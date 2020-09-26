Joe Biden is the leader we need at this point

I had the privilege of serving as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden. While my convention experience didn’t turn out to be what I hoped, Joe Biden’s candidacy is exactly what I knew we would get from this good, decent and competent leader.
Joe Biden has a plan to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic and restore the economy. I trust he’s up to both tasks because he’s taken on a health care and finacial crisis before and succeeded.
Just as he has done in the past, he will listen to the scientists and the experts. Our nation is at a pivotal point. We need a leader who is up to the daunting job at hand. Joe Biden is that leader.
Dan Farfaglia
Fulton
