Why shouldn’t John Bolton make money from his book? Finally, the truth is out.
President Donald Trump made millions for his own benefit from deals with foreign and domestic enterprises and us taxpayers when his crew was housed in his hotel, in Scotland, during a golfing expedition. Remember? This is one of many instances that we know of — many we do not.
His friends in the Russian mafia are housed in the Trump Towers in New York City. Guess who collects that rent! Making even more money due to his presidency.
Many who are privy to information concerning Trump’s antics probably do not walk in any dark alleys. Recalling the impeachment hearings, many of Trump’s people were told they were not to testify, and Bolton was one of them.
I say, it’s time!
Marie Makuch
Carthage
