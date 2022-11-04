I ask you to vote for John Gennett for the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators from District 13. This gentleman has a military background as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, the education both in finance and in engineering and for a desire to control taxes to secure a prosperous future for the people of this county.
His thoughts to assist veterans and individuals with disabilities are commendable along with his belief to ensure affordable housing for all, among other goals he has.
