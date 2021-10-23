John Peck — a committed, longtime public servant — is looking to continue in his role as Jefferson County legislator for District 7. As your county clerk, I can proudly say that Mr. Peck has done an excellent job in his position, and I am absolutely confident that his experience makes him the most qualified candidate for this position.
John had already been serving on the County Board of Legislators for two years when I was first elected as county clerk in 2014. Since that time, he has always been committed to helping Jefferson County in any way that he can. He is an independent and objective thinker and is always conscientious of the impact of every decision that he makes.
As a very hard-working candidate, John goes above and beyond in his role as a legislator. He is always in attendance at meetings and always keeps his district interests in mind.
I look forward to collaborating with John in the future to continue working hard for the constituents of Jefferson County. I hope all voters of District 7 will join me in supporting John Peck for Jefferson County Legislator in District 7.
Gizelle J. Meeks
Watertown
The writer is Jefferson County clerk.
