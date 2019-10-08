Journey portrayed the goodness in people

I recently traveled more than 5,500 miles, crossing 17 states and making countless stops as I rode my Goldwing from New York to Las Vegas and back.
I had countless conversations with people of all races and color. Every person I spoke with was generous with their time, willing to listen and eager to share their stories.
Not once was a single epithet, religious or political word ever spoken. Contrary to the hyperbole the media and politicians spew on a daily basis, I never witnessed or experienced any ill will or derogatory remarks that they claim has divided this country.
There is a lot of good in people. And there are a lot of good people in this country. If there is good in you, you can find the good in others.
Scott A. Renshaw
Adams
