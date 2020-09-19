In the race for St. Lawrence County Court judge, my opponent (Gregory P. Storie of Rensselaer Falls) has used speculation and misinformation to create a false fear that the Second Amendment is in danger — from me. It is not.
In furtherance of this fear-mongering, he also uses flawed logic to suggest that my four years working for a judge who favored the routine use of sports restrictions on pistol permits, while conveniently ignoring the eight years I worked for a judge who did not favor those restrictions, means that I would do the same. I will not. As a professional with 30 years of criminal justice experience, I can think and speak for myself, and I want to set the record straight.
To be absolutely clear: I support the Second Amendment, and I always have. Any statement to the contrary is simply untrue. I grew up in the north country and have been around firearms my whole life. I support the responsible use of firearms.
Like many of you, I have also exercised my Second Amendment right by applying for and receiving a pistol permit. My permit was granted without restrictions. I believe everyone in St. Lawrence County should have the same opportunity to apply for a permit without restrictions, just as those in our neighboring counties do.
Elections should be based on facts, not fear and innuendo. Instead of making things up about me, my opponent should use this time to explain to the public how he intends to meet the many duties of a county court judge when he does not do work in our County Court, has never done a felony jury trial and lacks important County Court experience.
Nicole Duvé
Potsdam
The writer is the Democratic candidate for St. Lawrence County Court judge.
