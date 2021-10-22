Judge candidate thanks family, supporters

As we rapidly approach Election Day, I wanted to take the opportunity to thank my team and all the volunteers who have worked tirelessly from the very beginning. It has been an incredibly intense experience, especially during the pandemic.
They literally drove and ran all over our huge county to help, took time out of their lives to attend planning meetings, call voters and handle mailings, and helped corral the many other “cats” a campaign involves. We could not have gotten to this point without them.
I truly appreciate the many endorsements we’ve received including from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Locals 910 and 2032); Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA Local 1822); United Auto Workers; and the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council/AFL-CIO. Strong unions make strong families — we thank them for their advocacy to help families.
Thanks also to state Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for their endorsements and their attention to the needs of our county.
We thank our supporters who wrote letters, donated and offered suggestions. When we were feeling discouraged, their positivity really helped.
Of course, I want to thank my family for their support, especially my wife, Christina. She always offered a clear-eyed view on issues (and made sure I ate)! I thank my son, Ian, and our daughter-in-law, Molly, whose unfailing sense of humor and perspectives spanned the miles from their home in California.
I have learned so much from meeting the residents of St. Lawrence County over the past few months. My team and I heard many stories of Family Court experiences, both tragic and uplifting. It was obvious that Family Court has made a huge impact on many of you, both immediately and as your children grew.
It is because these children will become the adults of tomorrow that it’s critical to elect the right person as Family Court judge now. I hope you will believe that it is me. If elected, I will bring my experience, skills, and leadership to help our families to the best of my ability. I will fulfill your faith in me.
Please remember to vote for me for St. Lawrence County Family Court judge on Nov. 2 (early voting begins on Oct. 23). Thank you.
Alexander Lesyk
Norwood
