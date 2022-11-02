Judge Ladouceur more than well qualified

Michelle Ladouceur is serving as judge for the St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court.
Having known and observed Judge Ladouceur for more than 15 years, I believe she is more than well qualified to fulfill the duties of that important position. I know Judge Ladouceur has been mentored by two well-known and respected lawyers during the period she worked with them. She also has worked as principal court attorney in Surrogate Court for more than seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.