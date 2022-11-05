I am writing on behalf on my cousin, the Hon. David A. Murad.
Judge Murad has served as a state Supreme Court justice for the Fifth Judicial District, which encompasses Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties for the past 14 years. He is now seeking re-election to a second term on the Supreme Court bench.
Judge Murad has served the Fifth Judicial District with distinction. He consistently demonstrates fairness, impartiality, courtesy to litigants, court personnel and lawyers who appear in his court.
He is patient and has humility, integrity, courage to make difficult decisions along with a steady demeanor. He has proven the ability to think creatively and to assess the cases he presides over and to logically analyze the facts and to apply the law to each case.
Judge Murad deserves to be re-elected to another term on the Supreme Court bench. He has earned re-election. I ask all voters to vote for Judge Murad on Election Day, Nov. 8.
