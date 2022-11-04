Candidates competing for the eight seats on the state Supreme Court bench in the Fifth Judicial District vary considerably. First, there is the obvious question of experience.
Judge David A. Murad has 19 years of private practice experience and is a certified public accountant. In addition, he has three years of experience as an Oneida County Surrogate Court judge and 14 years as a justice at the Supreme Court level, first elected to the Supreme Court bench in 2008. Judge Murad has the most experience on the bench among all the other candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot.
As a lawyer in private practice, I have appeared in front of Judge Murad numerous times in Surrogate Court, Family Court and Supreme Court. He has always treated litigants and lawyers with the upmost respect and truly has a reputation for being a fair judge with a caring demeanor.
As a result, he has earned the respect of all lawyers. Judge Murad is thorough, intelligent and articulate and is always versed in the law and the facts of each case over which he presides.
This November, mark your ballot for Judge David A. Murad to re-elect him to a second 14-year term on the Supreme Court bench in the Fifth Judicial District for the counties of Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. He is the most experienced candidate and is the acting Supreme Court justice. I urge your readers to vote for Judge David A. Murad.
