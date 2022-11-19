Justice not served in Peyton Morse’s case

Not so very long ago, a man stated that he couldn’t breathe.
That case drew national attention, and rightfully so.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: November 19, 2022 @ 1:28 am
Not so very long ago, a man stated that he couldn’t breathe.
That case drew national attention, and rightfully so.
Investigations were completed, and justice was swiftly served.
Now have Peyton Morse’s case.
He stated he couldn’t breathe.
Investigations were completed, and the Schuyler County grand jury did not indict anyone at the State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Justice has not been served.
A wonderful, moral, upstanding citizen didn’t just lose his life.
It was stolen from him without regard.
Seemingly, those who were present that day will not be held accountable for their actions.
Justice will not be served for Peyton even though he, too, couldn’t breathe.
How is that anywhere near acceptable?
Lori E. Phelps
Chaumont
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.