I have been a lawyer for 39 years. I have known David Haggard since I moved to St. Lawrence County 16 years ago.
When I was the chief assistant district attorney, David was a defense lawyer. We were on opposite sides at the time. I was always impressed with his knowledge of the law, his ethical conduct and the zeal with which he represented his clients.
As the years went by, we became partners in a law firm in Massena. After that, we switched roles. He became the chief assistant district attorney while I was a defense lawyer. As opponents again, I continued to be impressed with his ethics and legal knowledge.
David is again working with me as an assistant attorney at the Franklin County Department of Social Services. In that role, he protects north country children by prosecuting the most difficult child abuse and neglect cases. He has an impeccable record due to his work ethic and knowledge of the law.
While working at the Department of Social Services, David also is the Potsdam town justice, a role that he has been fulfilling with hard work, fairness and without a hint of any judicial impropriety. It is rare to find a candidate of his quality.
He has outstanding experience as both a prosecutor and a defense lawyer. He has a history of protecting north country children. He is unblemished as Potsdam town justice.
Please keep David Haggard as Potsdam town justice. As the old saying goes: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
