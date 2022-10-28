As the mayor of Gouverneur and president of the North Country Labor Council, I have become familiar over many years with Supreme Court Justice Robert Muller who is seeking re-election in the 4th Judicial District. This includes St Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties — together with several counties to the south as far as Schenectady.
In his last election, he received more than 160,000 votes and 20,000 more than his opponent. He has since issued more than 8,000 decisions and orders, many of which have had direct and positive effects on the daily lives of those of us who live and raise our families in the north country.
The New York Law Journal recently described Judge Muller as an “incumbent whose decisions are seldom challenged at the appellate level …” In the course of his re-election campaign, he has earned numerous law enforcement endorsements including both the New York State Troopers and Investigators, the state Court Officers Association, the New York State Professional Firefighters and several organized labor organizations, which include my Labor Council as well as the Northeast Central Labor Council. There are several other endorsements just too numerous to mention here.
I urge the many who have previously voted for Justice Muller to do so again. I believe that the many who are now learning of his strong judicial record for the first time will agree with me that we should re-elect Justice Muller and keep him working for us as long as we can.
