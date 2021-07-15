To the editor,
Our family is completely overwhelmed with the community’s outpouring of support. We are awestruck at how many people came together to realize The Charles W. Kelly Memorial Park.
There are so many people to thank, we’re not even sure where to begin. We would be remiss not to begin with Tom and Debbie Hannan for leading the charge! Their dedication and unwavering support has been immeasurable. The Hannans could not have taken on this task without an incredible team at their side.
We would like to extend our appreciation to The Memorial Park Committee members: Wayne Ashley, Coralee Barrett, Joe Basta, Matt Curatolo, Julie Hackett-Cliff, Tom Luckie, Jr., Jim Reagan, Bill Seymour, Dave Shea, and Kathie Wade. Without this strong devoted partnership, the monument would have been just a dream. The number of hours and energy this team put into collaborating is staggering.
Of course, their ideas would have never come to fruition without the talents of Edward Basta, Landscape Architect, ASLA. Ed did a phenomenal job with the committee’s vision and produced an amazing monument. Thank you Ed for your patience as we all shared our ideas. To have the monument develop from paper to reality took the expert skills of Larry Morley, Morley Bay Construction. Your meticulous craftsmanship is magnificent.
With everyone’s efforts, an absolutely beautiful monument was created. To complete the Kelly Memorial Park area is a remarkable bench that was donated by the Ogdensburg Lions Club. What a spectacular addition to the area.
The monument would not have happened without donations from so many people. Whether it was a monetary donation, donating supplies, or volunteering time, we can not thank you enough for your support. We would like to thank: Collins-Hammond Construction Co.(Connor Hammond), City of Ogdensburg employees (especially Shane Brown), Frary Monument Company and Nathan Molinari, Ogdensburg Historical Commission, and Lowes. Everyone who came together, in one way or another, took part in making the monument a true portrayal of Chuck’s life and love of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County.
This letter does not begin to express our gratitude for everything everyone has done. We just hope it scratches the surface of explaining how much we appreciate all who came together to make the memorial park happen. Thank you! Chuck would be humbled by all the love and support from our wonderful community.
From the family of Charles (Chuck) Kelly
