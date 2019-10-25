Toni Kennedy is running for a seat on the Potsdam Town Board, and she has worked hard to earn that spot. I encourage my fellow town of Potsdam community members to vote for Toni this coming Nov. 5 or during early voting.
Due to a board vacancy, Toni has served for almost one year. She is running now for a four-year term.
During this first year of service, Toni has shown that she is willing to work hard on her committees, to ask great questions at meetings and to the public via various platforms and advocate for her constituents and for members of marginalized groups. Her knowledge of public health, the educational system and policy at the local and national levels has helped us navigate some difficult decisions this year.
In particular, I’d like to thank Toni for her work on the Climate Smart Committee. She is passionate about fighting climate change and preparing for its consequences. Toni has worked to build community coalitions to help increase efficiency, prepare us for natural disasters and educate the public.
I’m proud to serve alongside Toni, and I hope you join me in voting for her.
Sarah Lister
Potsdam
The writer is a member of the Potsdam Town Board.
