Killing Gen. Soleimani sent message to Iran

The killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the second most powerful official in Iran, has finally sent a strong message to Iran and other terrorist groups in the Middle East.
The justification for this killing goes back decades as does his leadership and planning as the No. 1 terrorist.
The recent acts of terrorism and killing brought about the final decision of President Donald Trump.
The final act of killing a contractor and two servicemembers, downing a drone and storming the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.
Most of all was the capturing of a U.S. Naval war vessel and its crew.
They were stripped down, on their hands and knees, and in the newspapers and international television.
What message did this send to the world and especially our great servicemembers?
John Kerry finally did get our servicemembers back and said thank you for Iran’s help. Unbelievable.
By all means and measure, thank you, President Trump.
Blaine Gale
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.