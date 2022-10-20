Kuehner a man of unquestioned integrity

I have had the pleasure of working for Kevin Kuehner and the honor to call him a friend. Of all the people I have ever known, Kevin is uniquely fit and qualified to sit on the state Supreme Court.
He is a man of unquestioned integrity and intellect. He is someone who, as they say, can “talk with crowds and keep your virtue, or walk with kings nor lose the common touch.”
Kevin Kuehner was born, raised and educated here. He married and raised a family here. He has practiced law and taught the practice of law.
Now he is offering himself to us, to be a judge at a time when we most need someone like him on the bench. He is not hoping to be elected for notoriety or ego but by a sincere desire to serve his neighbors.
I promise you this, my friends and neighbors: If we accept this offer and elect him to serve, when his term is done we will look back and scarcely believe our good fortune that someone like him was available to us at a time when he was needed the most. Please vote for Kevin Kuehner for state Supreme Court justice in the 5th Judicial District.
