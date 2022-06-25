I commend the state Senate, especially Sen. Patricia Ritchie and Sen. Joseph Griffo, on their unanimous vote to appoint Michelle Ladouceur to serve as our Surrogate Court judge until the upcoming election is decided. The St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court is a busy court involving the application of complex laws, and the people of St. Lawrence County deserve to have a sitting judge who is well versed in the intricacies of court operations.
I served for 25 years as the Surrogate Court judge in St. Lawrence County. During that time, Michelle Ladouceur frequently appeared in my court. I know what is necessary to be a judge in this county, and I believe there is no one more qualified or experienced than Michelle Ladouceur to be our Surrogate Court judge.
During my tenure as judge, I enjoyed the continued support of the St. Lawrence County Conservative Party. After a vetting process in which both candidates were extensively
interviewed, the Conservative Party endorsed Michelle Ladouceur as the most qualified candidate for the position.
Experience, integrity and excellence matter. I urge registered Conservative Party members to vote for Judge Michelle Ladouceur in Tuesday’s primary.
Kathleen M. Rogers
Ogdensburg
The writer, now retired, served as the Surrogate Court judge in St. Lawrence County from 1989 to 2014.
