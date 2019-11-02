I am respectfully requesting your vote in the upcoming Supreme Court election. A candidate for judicial office should exhibit the highest standards of competence, integrity and judicial temperament. I believe my public service record and legal experience make me worthy of your consideration.
I was born and raised in the north country. I am one of six children. My parents are both retired and live in Canton. My wife, Heather, and I settled in Camillus to be near her family. We have one daughter who attends Bishop Ludden Junior/Senior High School.
Upon graduation from law school, I received an officer’s commission and served as a staff judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force. After four years of duty, I transferred to the New York Air National Guard and continued to serve for the next 26 years with the 174th Attack Wing and Headquarters NYANG. I retired with the rank of full colonel.
As an Air Force judge advocate, I prosecuted and defended criminal cases. After my tour, I worked at the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, where I prosecuted both felony and misdemeanor cases. Thereafter, I served as the city of Syracuse corporation counsel, where I was responsible for a broad range of civil and municipal law issues.
For the past 20 years, I have been a solo practitioner, representing clients in the areas of family law, business litigation, estate planning, education law and military law. I also serve as counsel to the Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association. I provide legal support to 35 public education unions with about 370 members. I represent public school administrators in contract negotiations and the initiation of grievances and unfair labor practices before the New York State Public Employment Relations Board.
I was an acting village court justice for the village of Canton, presiding over multiple criminal matters, arraignments, preliminary felony hearings, small claims and evictions. I also was employed as the part-time external director at the Syracuse University Law School Veterans Clinic. In that capacity, I provided legal counsel to veterans who needed assistance filing claims for VA benefits. Additionally, I orchestrated a pro-bono network of lawyers who volunteered their expertise to assist veterans with legal needs.
I serve as an ombudsman for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. I volunteered as a committee member on the board of directors of the Onondaga County Bar Association; chairman, Fifth Judicial District Grievance Committee; committee member, U.S. Service Academy Nominating Committee; arbitrator, Fifth Judicial District, Attorney-Client Fee Dispute Resolution Program; vice chairman, Camillus Republican Committee; and a member of the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Convention.
Over the course of my legal career, I have been entrusted with important roles and complicated matters. I will bring that experience to the bench.
The Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Lewis and CNY Women’s Bar Associations reviewed my qualifications, and all deemed that I was either “qualified” or “highly qualified” for Supreme Court. I would be humbled by your support.
Joseph Lamendola
Camillus
The writer is one of five candidates for three seats open on the state Supreme Court for the Fifth Judicial District. He will appear on the Conservative, Independence and Republican lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.