Law profession is Lamendola family business

I want to extend a huge congratulations to Joe Lamendola for his state Supreme Court victory.
It is an unusual yet honorable family legacy, due to the fact that our cousin Rose Lamendola also was a state Supreme Court justice. She passed away this summer. Her story is particularly impressive, considering that she became a lawyer and a judge in an era where women were actively excluded and pushed out of the professional world, an era that isn’t completely over.
She became the first female county court judge in the state. She became the assistant attorney general and later was appointed a state Supreme Court justice by Gov. George Pataki in 1995. Her story needs to be told.
Due to the family legacy, I now wish to study law for more than just personal reasons. I now want to take part in the family business. A huge thanks to the Lamendolas who paved the way before me.
Carina Lamendola
Massena
The writer is a relative of Joseph Lamendola.
