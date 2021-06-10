Lawmaker must pass New York Health Act

I’m a 68-year-old retired farmer. And I’m happy that after many years struggling to find decent insurance, I now have Medicare. I strongly believe that every person — regardless of age — should have quality, affordable health care, and I support the bill for universal health care in New York.
I was outraged when I saw an ad on CNN a few days ago claiming that seniors would lose their Medicare coverage if lawmakers in Albany pass the New York Health Act. I pointed at the TV and yelled, “That’s a lie!”
This fear-mongering from insurance companies and corporate interests trying to scare seniors is disgusting. I am one of the many seniors across the state fighting to pass the New York Health Act because it will expand on Medicare and make health care even more affordable.
The truth is that the New York Health Act will provide high-quality health care that is free at point of access. New Yorkers will pay for it based on their income. Seniors on Social Security will pay nothing unless they have other income of more than $50,000 a year. At least 90 percent of New Yorkers will pay less for health care than they are paying now.
Even with my Medicare Advantage plan, the co-pays for specialists and prescriptions can be pretty stiff — I recently paid $40 to see a dermatologist and $50 for a cream for the sun damage I have from years of working outside. The Walgreens coupon for the skin cream was a better deal than the insurance.
I’m lucky to be in very good health overall because my plan has an out-of-pocket maximum of more than $7,000 per year. Ouch! A serious health problem over a few years could be a huge problem for me.
There’d be no co-pays or out-of-pocket costs if New York had a single-payer health care system. And the New York Health Act will cover all necessary care, including hearing aids and long-term care, which aren’t covered by Medicare and are incredibly expensive. Health insurance companies are lying about the New York Health act so they can protect their profits.
Lawmakers must pass the bill so that New Yorkers can protect our health. Please join me and call your state senator and Assembly member and tell them to lead the way to universal health care and pass the New York Health Act before the end of the legislative session.
Bruce R. Krug
Constableville
