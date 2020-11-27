A good leader is a follower of great principles. In our wholesome democracy, this means regular elections so the will of the majority of legitimate voters can choose whom they want to honor with the privilege and responsibility of leading them.
People have a legitimate right to disagree with the leaders but not abandon our hard earned democracy by negating what the majority of the people want. So we are all being tested to continue supporting our wonderful democracy that through the years so many have cherished and even died for in wars that threatened it.
Hopefully, our president will abide by what the majority have voted for and continue supporting freedom and power of the people
Timothy Hume Behrendt
Cold Brook
The writer is a minister and counselor.
