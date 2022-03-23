Learn about mild cognitize impairment

The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report reveals that the Alzheimer’s burden across the country and here in New York state continues to grow. More Americans are being diagnosed with the disease, and more friends and family members are being asked to help provide care for these individuals.
This report also shines a light on the alarming lack of familiarity of mild cognitive impairment and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease with the public and doctors across the country.
Sadly, many Americans confuse MCI with normal aging, but it’s not. MCI can be a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease affecting between 12% and 18% of individuals ages 60 and older. More than four in five Americans (82%) know little or are not familiar with MCI.
The report also shows that 77% of primary care physicians report MCI due to Alzheimer’s being difficult to diagnose, and more than half do not feel comfortable diagnosing it.
Enhancing awareness, diagnosis and treatment of MCI, particularly MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease, is a goal of the Alzheimer’s Association/Central New York Chapter. Ensuring that all are informed about MCI is incredibly important as emerging and future treatments target Alzheimer’s disease earlier in the disease process while helping families and physicians prepare for future treatment and care.
The advancements of new treatments, including the recent accelerated approval of aducanumab, and the 104 disease-modifying treatments in clinical trials are further heightening the importance of early and accurate diagnosis of MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association/Central New York Chapter is committed to bolstering the public’s understanding of MCI, including MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease, while also working to support primary care physicians’ ability to diagnose, manage and treat cognitive impairment. For more information, to receive support or to learn how you can help, visit alz.org/centralnewyork or call 800-272-3900.
Jeannie Atkinson
Watertown
