Please people, be sure you put “learning how to swim” on your summer list of important activities.
Having been a lifeguard for seven years at pools and Lake Erie in my youth, I had to make many rescues including a toddler of a parent who fell asleep on the beach. My wife, Peg, taught many children and adults how to swim, and made rescues, as well.
Learning to swim is even more important than those vitally important subjects: reading, writing and arithmetic. Let’s all work together to abolish drowning as one of the warm weather dangers near water.
Timothy Hume Behrendt
Cold Brook
The writer is a minister and counselor.
