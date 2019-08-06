Lefties want to cancel Second Amendment

This past weekend, we witnessed the horrific murders of so many innocents in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
What kind of crazy people is our society producing?
Do they spend their days playing video games where mass murder occurs every second?
Are they society’s losers who are products of our failed educational system?
Or are they just mentally unstable, who exist in every society?
It sure scares me to see the kind of society that my children and grandchildren will grow up in.
In each case of all mass shootings that have occurred in the last few years, one fact stands out.
The police always arrive too late.
Nothing will stop these crazies.
There are an estimated 25 million semiautomatic rifles in our country.
Only a tiny faction is ever used in crimes.
But the left progressives want to disarm our people and cancel the Second Amendment because of the actions of crazies.
Let’s watch what Gov. Andrew Cuomo does now.
The weekend before last, nine folks were killed in Chicago and more than 30 wounded.
Many more were killed and wounded in Detroit, D.C., and Baltimore.
And who is responsible for all these murders?
It just has to be all these racist white supremacists.
One thing that is never mentioned in all these shootings is the cost of treating all these wounded folks, some in hospitals for weeks.
It is in the millions if not billions of dollars, paid for by American taxpayers, most of them from Democratic-controlled cities.
Thank you, LBJ and your Great Society.
Bart S. Bonner
Watertown
