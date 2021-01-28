Leftist newspaper will not print this letter

The reason why we are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is we vote Republican in the north country and our dictator in Albany doesn’t like it.
Stay strong, North Country! He can’t break us!
I know you will never print this because it doesn’t meet the approval of your Democratic beliefs and that of Joe Biden and his henchmen of the First Amendment and the owners of this leftist paper!
Just keep publishing all the [manure] you get from Tedra Cobb supporters about Elise Stefanick because that’s all it is.
By all means, do not put any positive things in your paper about the Republican Party because you will be looking for a new job. I know it will be hard to do, but grow a spine if you can!
Frank Shaw
Adams
