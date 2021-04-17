Legalizing marijuana will have bad results

Legalizing marijuana is a mistake for so many reasons. The choice of our state government to put tax money before the welfare of the people of this state is just another example of the erosion of our great American society.
The legal use of marijuana is detrimental in so many ways but includes addiction, which we already have enough of in this country and leads to addiction to other, more powerful and dangerous drugs. How is that good? Think also about how many people will drive motor vehicles, snowmobiles, ATVS, boats, construction equipment, lawnmowers, or use chainsaws, etc., all while using the mind-bending and impairment-inducing “recreational drug” (marijuana).
There will be more deaths and serious injuries directly caused by people who are using marijuana. That is certain, but our elected politicians know this. And because other states surrounding New York have legalized and taxed marijuana, they have made the lame excuse that our state is missing out on this revenue.
I have a solution, although simple: Stop spending money you don’t have and wasting it once you have it in the state coffers.
I haven’t even mentioned the effect that legal marijuana use will have in the workplace. There are already too many industrial accidents that occur without the use of impairing drugs.
Because we are human, people will make dumb decisions. With an impaired brain, these will increase, creating many life-changing incidents all in the guise of giving people what they want — legal marijuana. It might be supposed that our elected officials who supported the legalization of marijuana might already be partaking in the recreational or medicinal use of something.
Asa Holbrook
Lowville
The writer is a retired New York State Police sergeant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.