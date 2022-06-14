Legislators must act to stop sex offenders

At the recent meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators last week, Justina Jarrad submitted a petition signed by more than 200 people asking for immediate action on sex offenders being placed at the Pleasant Night Inn.
I spoke and told legislators that if they fail to act and a child is hurt, it was their fault as it is their responsibility to fix it and not ignore the problem. The simple ask was to not place sex offenders at the Pleasant Night Inn. West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto submitted a resolution signed by the village and the town calling for immediate action on the problem.
Well, they pushed the problem back to a committee where it had been for nine months. As a direct result, a Department of Social Services client was sexually assaulted at the hotel and two females younger than 10 years of age were exposed to a male masturbating at the park next to the hotel.
Many will say, “Well, he wasn’t a registered sex offender.” But he has pending two charges from February for sexual crimes, something DSS would have known if it had run a background check.
The longer that legislators fail to act, the more victims of sex crimes they are creating.
Matt Gump
Carthage
