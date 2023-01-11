Legislatures must follow their constitutions

Two major points:
Two major points:
First — This past spring, when partisan gerrymandering was passing in different states but was struck down by the New York state Court of Appeals, I complained to Watertown Daily Times editorial page editor Jerry Moore.
He advised me — correctly — that the gerrymandering violated the state constitution.
As a way of holding accountable state legislatures, which are always partisan, there is a system of checks and balances allowing people to bring election rules/procedures cases to state courts to make sure they follow their state constitution.
It is important to note that at least our constitution can only be changed if the voters approve the revision.
Second — Until Donald Trump came around, democracy worked as the candidate getting the most votes/electors would win the election and the loser would concede and move ahead to the next election.
Sure, there had been ceremonial challenges in prior presidential elections.
But the losing candidate always conceded, and the transfer of power proceeded smoothly.
This was the case when Al Gore lost the 2000 election by just a few hundred votes in Florida.
However, this changed when Trump claimed voter fraud — with zero proof or court victories — and proposed that “alternate electors” be appointed by partisan state legislatures and that he be declared the winner despite never proving fraud and obtaining less votes than Joe Biden.
The concept of “independent state legislatures” was circulated — that state assemblies could do what they want, regardless of their state constitution. That the loser could be declared the winner sounds ridiculous — and it should.
It would be like Lee Zeldin winning the vote last month and the Democratic state Legislature saying “We do not like that, so Kathy Hochul wins.”
Impossible in the United States! Perhaps not.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard the Moore v. Harper case from North Carolina, which is about gerrymandering.
But the key issue is can we allow partisan state legislatures to make election rules (and, theoretically, decisions to certify elections) without following their own state constitutions and without a judicial remedy.
This “independent state legislature” hypothesis, in my view, violates everything I have ever learned about democracy and checks and balances by courts — the keys to a healthy democracy.
Hopefully, the Supreme Court will not rule in favor of the North Carolina Republican Party.
But if so, democracy as we know it will be jeopardized tremendously.
So sad that the Republican Party is promoting this idea — it attacks the core of democracy.
William Kimball
Watertown
