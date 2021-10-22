Lesyk well qualified for Family Court judge

I am proud to endorse Alex Lesyk for St Lawrence County Family Court judge. I started my career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff in Franklin County in 1992. I met Alex early in my career.
I worked in several instances with Alex, and he is the most professional, knowledgeable and capable lawyer I have ever worked with. His honor and integrity are his biggest qualities. He always advocated for our children and is very involved in the community.
When I transferred to St. Lawrence County, I again had the opportunity to work with Alex in his capacity as chief assistant district attorney. At that time, I was the chief of police in the town of Norfolk and patrolman for village of Norwood.
Alex was always helpful at any time day or night. He doesn’t just know the law; he teaches at our police academy and for future judges. His qualifications for this position are unquestionable.
I support Alex for Family Court judge, and it is my hope you will as well. St Lawrence County deserves to have Alex as Family Court judge.
Richard P. Gardner
Massena
The writer is the retired chief of police for Norfolk.
