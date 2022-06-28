Let’s all remember Stefanik’s endorsements

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik didn’t endorse candidate Harry Wilson, her district’s favorite son, for governor this election season because he refused to accept Donald Trump’s Big Lie.
She did endorse a congressional candidate from Buffalo, Carl Paladino, who has a history of making racist remarks.
I hope voters in the 21st Congressional District will remember this come November.
Bill Kitchen
Johnstown
