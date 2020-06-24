As you know, recently a huge spike in overdoses, underage drinking and substance has occurred. Losing friends, families, and loved ones is the harsh reality of a continuing problem. Now take a moment to close your eyes and picture that this could be a friend, family member, loved one or even your child. Is there really anyone to blame when all we do is point fingers in every direction with nothing being solved?
We blame the users, families, courts and laws but get nowhere with a solution. We do the same thing over and over, expecting a different result. All this accomplishes is stricter laws for not only the criminals but also society as well. We arrest dealers only for them to be replaced by others — just a different address and new ways of dealing.
We create new laws because dealers find ways around the old ones. Our society suffers because of this continuing and progressive illness.
If we could work together on improvements and changes, dealers would no longer be necessary and their services no longer required. If we were to have focus groups, not only within our community but within the country as well, we would have an opportunity to come up with ideas and solutions.
Therefore, I would like to start a protest. Not one of rioting and looting. Not one of burning, destruction and violence but one of giving and sharing.
One of helping, rebuilding and replacing. Instead of throwing bricks and rocks, how about throwing words of encouragement and respect? Let’s rebuild and replace a community instead of destroying it. Let’s stand up and do what’s right, not only for ourselves but for our future generation. Let’s show our children that we can accomplish more by working together no matter how diverse we are.
If people with diverse cultures, colors, religions and economic backgrounds can stand up and work together to fight against hatred and racism, we also can rebuild a community based on a strong foundation that cannot be torn down or broken — a community not of brick and mortar but of mutual respect and integrity.
Ralph Wylie
Watertown
