Let’s create a George Floyd Memorial Day

I propose the United States of America establish May 25, effective in 2021, as George Floyd Memorial Day, a national holiday commemorating the life and tragic death of Mr. Floyd and a day for the caring people of our nation to address our desperate need for healing our scalding racial hostilities, which are destroying the physical, spiritual and economic fabric of our nation.
To facilitate the establishment of George Floyd Memorial Day, I propose the combining of Memorial Day and Veterans Day holidays into one Veterans/Memorial Day holiday, to be observed upon what is now our annual Veterans Day celebration in November.
Robby Bonfire
Port Leyden
