Let’s dispel the myths about gun ownership

The April 28 shooting in Watertown was a horrible act of violence against decent and innocent people.
Of course, any mention of gun legislation will lead angry gun owners to immediately defend their inalienable right to “bear arms” as per the Second Amendment. They will say, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people” and babble on about how “liberals” use incidents like this to try and take away guns.
But I hope this newspaper won’t insult the families of those killed by guns by simply expressing condolences. I hope it will support rule of law and the rights of innocent victims and educate their readers with information that dispels the myths put out by the NRA and Republicans.
Myth No. 1: It’s a constitutional right to “bear arms” without restrictions. False. All rights under the Bill of Rights come with restrictions. When an individual’s rights infringe on others by causing harm, rule of law and the courts take over. That’s why domestic manufacture of machine guns for civilian purchase has been banned by an act of Congress since 1986. For the same reason, the ban on assault weapons should be reinstated in this country. One bullet is more than enough to kill another human being.
Myth No. 2: The government is trying to take away everyone’s guns. False. Gun regulation is being used to keep guns out of the hands of those most likely to do harm to others. The New York SAFE Act includes provisions to reduce the threat of those paranoid enough to stockpile arsenals, those with previous gun abuses or mental issues, those being easily persuaded that it’s OK to kidnap a governor or those feeling entitled to kill members of the opposite political party.
Responsible people, trained in gun safety, can legally own guns to hunt or defend themselves. They understand that the Second Amendment language regarding a civilian “well-trained militia” has long been obsolete. Our armed forces are perfectly capable of defending our Constitution and attacks by foreign powers.
Many gun owners already stand with the rights of the innocent victims of gun violence and their grieving families. I hope the Watertown Daily Times will join in and explain to misinformed gun owners that there is no rational, educated reason to protest legally constitutional restrictions surrounding gun ownership.
Martha Hodges
Massena
