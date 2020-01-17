Let’s find out what Chosen One has to say

The prophet spoke to the Chosen One: “The report has been released. Twelve witnesses have spoken. You released the aid after knowing of the report.”
Then a dove descended from above, and a voice loud and clear spoke: “Listen to my Chosen One.”
The Chosen One spoke: “No quid pro quo.”
Once again, the voice spoke for all to hear: “To you non-believers, I will show you one final miracle. On Nov. 1, the Chosen One will walk on water. Then I will write a new commandment on your hearts: Lying, deceit and degrading others in your way toward salvation.”
The dark clouds parted. The sun shone bright. The dove ascended. All bowed before the Chosen One.
The Rev. David Mihalyi
Lowville
Marla Maples said “Donald I am Pregnant” and Donald said “have an abortion since I am married to Ivanka” and Marla said “no”. Trump then told everyone this hilarious story on the Howard Stern show. Tiffany was ten years old when President Trump told the world he wanted her aborted.
What is this????????
