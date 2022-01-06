Let’s follow Canada on crossing the border

How has Elise Stefanik missed that we are in a life and death battle here at the border with Canada? Our battle does not involve our dear neighbors directly, for it is one with COVID-19.
Residents of the north country are contracting the novel coronavirus daily; our hospitals are overwhelmed; and there are deaths occurring all too often. Rep. Stefanik’s call, in a recent news release from her office, for President Joe Biden to allow “unvaccinated essential travelers” to cross the border is at best illogical. It is, also, completely contrary to Canada’s rational requirements for travelers wishing to enter into the country.
There are few exceptions for unvaccinated travelers to enter Canada. If one is unvaccinated, a 14-day quarantine is required.
The rules will actually be tightened further in January to require vaccination of a small group of individuals now excused. Rep. Stefanik calls for “parity” in our crossing requirements, so let’s make them reflective of what our northern neighbor expects and deserves.
Brett Thacher
Canton
