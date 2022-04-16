During National Volunteer Appreciation Week (Sunday, April 17, through Saturday, April 23) we at the Volunteer Transportation Center would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing volunteers who literally drive our mission. As many of your readers are aware, our organization has been in existence for more than 30 years and in that time has been served well by countless volunteers.
These volunteers spend hours upon hours each week ensuring that Northern New York residents get where they need to be when facing seemingly insurmountable transportation barriers. Our volunteers use their own vehicles to take folks to medical, dental and mental health appointments as well as cancer treatment and renal dialysis.
In 2021, this added up to about 200,000 volunteer hours across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties; Western New York and the Southern Tier; and New Hampshire, driving more than 5.7 million miles.
When the novel coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, it presented a new and very trying challenge for our organization, our staff and our volunteers. However, all of us were able to rise to that challenge — especially our dedicated volunteers.
That’s not surprising since it’s been said that the size of a volunteer’s heart is measured by the level of commitment they make to the community they serve. During this week of recognition, we — the staff, boards of directors and clients served — cannot express our thanks loud enough for the good work volunteers do each and every day to serve our community. Please join us in applauding all volunteers working to keep the people of Northern New York healthy.
Sam Purington
Watertown
The writer is executive director of the Volunteer Transportation Center in Watertown.
