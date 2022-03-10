Let’s hope president charts a path to peace

As a Navy petty officer in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis while on the flight deck of USS Independence, I saw our aircraft loaded with bombs, pilots sitting in cockpits, awaiting the word to go.
Then as a Navy volunteer, I carried a weapon with the Marines as we manned the fence line at Guantanamo Naval Station. We were supporting our president by protecting our homeland from foreign powers.
Flip the coin. A Russian military man is supporting his president by protecting his homeland.
Earlier, diplomacy prevailed. Where is diplomacy today. Must we have NATO military stationed in Ukraine? Do we need bombs and missiles on Russia’s border? World peace is in the balance. Our grandson is attending college pledged to the U.S. Marine Corps. Will he like many others be called up because diplomacy failed?
I did not vote for President Joe Biden. But as an American, I support and respect him. Please take the correct path to peace.
Paul Sherbino
Adams
The writer is a retired master chief petty officer with the U.S. Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.