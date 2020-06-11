I appreciate the reliable facts you gather for your news articles and usually appreciate the good sense in your editorials. But I do not agree with your editorial of May 23 regarding recycling (“Transfer to Harrisville: Watertown should use DANC’s recycling site in Lewis County”).
As you suggest that people be employed to drive trucks of commingled recyclables someplace else and then hire someone who will sort out my recyclables. I would rather not have the job of sorting out your leftovers with all your odd germs and cooties. But the recyclables of my own family are, well, familiar and it’s easy to clean and sort the leftovers in my home.
We don’t want to pay unnecessarily higher taxes in the city of Watertown. Cooped up indoors, some people are dealing with PTSD or abusive partners, so we all seem to need good police and trooper protection. Many of us live in older housing with iffy wiring, so we all depend on a reliable Fire Department.
We need roads plowed in the winter, with all the extremes that climate change has brought, and then roads fixed in the spring and summer. So we need a good road crew. And each family sorting out their own recycling gets us away from hearing about the man-made chaos in Washington.
The traditional values such as the group looking out for others and not wasting and working so that our neighbors can get insurance coverage of pre-existing medical conditions (as Tedra Cobb has long advocated) still seem like worthy goals.
Dealing with our recycling is an easy part of life. After reading the “Pickles,” the news and the Sunday “Doonesbury,” the old newspapers go into a sturdy box with the junk mail. It’s easy to rinse the milk or other foods which come in plastic and the same for glass containers you emptied.
An old toothbrush helps clean cans of the food that we or our pets enjoyed. Anything like greasy tinfoil or plastic-clad cardboard goes in the trash.
If we want to build up the soil, we can compost peels and cores with coffee grounds and yard clippings. If we want to raise a few dollars for our favorite charity we can: while listening to the radio, we can separate steel and aluminum cans and clean tinfoil and save that until it’s enough bulk. When we are already planning to go by that scrap metal buyer, cash it in. Let’s make and keep sorting of recyclables a household chore.
At the Development of the North Country’s site in Harrisville, my only suggestion would be a plaque there in honor of Gary F. Buckingham, who long lived near there and spent countless extra hours as a county legislator and was creator of the Lewis County recycling system.
Warren L. Allen
Watertown
