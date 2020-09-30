Let’s make flu shots more readily available

As health authorities recommend flu shots and continued vigilance to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, I hope our public officials will work together to make flu shots more safely and easily accessible in the north country.
While we know airborne viruses spread less easily outdoors, getting a flu shot locally typically requires an indoor visit to a doctor’s office or pharmacy, around sick people, unnecessarily raising the risk of exposure to both patients and staff.
In many other regions, outdoor and drive-through flu shot clinics are readily and freely available to the public. In some locations, boards of elections are working with public health leaders to offer flu vaccines to those voting early in person or dropping off their absentee ballots.
These seem like smart steps to make the vaccine more accessible to those who want it, reducing unnecessary medical office visits, and ensuring the safety of both the healthcare professionals and those receiving the shot. I hope our local leaders will consider establishing convenient outdoor flu shot clinics here in the north country.
Mary Jane Byrne
Norfolk
