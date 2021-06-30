Let’s make sure that Junteenth has meaning

Juneteenth was June 19. I’m a retired white guy from the north country. I’ve never paid much attention to “Juneteenth” except that it sounded odd and had something to do with American slavery.
The enslavement of black people, much like the herding of native Americans onto reservations, was something that whites did to non-whites long ago in a much less enlightened time. I knew vaguely that white America kept the descendants of slaves in their place for the next hundred years with Jim Crow laws, picnic lynchings, segregated schools and redlined neighborhoods. I also knew it took marches, protests and many deaths for black Americans to finally wrest equal civil rights from white America.
Sure, there were still city ghettos, lopsided prison population, and few non-whites in my town, but I grew up assuming this was all fairly normal and was content that civil rights legislation had finally leveled the playing field. Then in 2008 as if to decisively wash away traces of a more ignorant past, Americans actually elected a black man as president. As I headed into a comfortable retirement in my little white corner of the world, I felt reassurance that our country was finally measuring up to our “all men are created equal” declaration.
In 2016, a real estate tycoon became president. He told it like it was and would drain the bureaucratic swamp. His promise to “make America great again” addressed many resentments: the American Dream was bogus; liberal elites were socialists; and too many brown immigrants were coming in.
What if whites eventually became the minority? So American racism again became more obvious, racism that was rooted in our founding and continues to infect our laws, policing, prisons and neighborhoods.
I expect that most non-whites easily recognize racism in its various forms. As whites, we simply don’t experience it because we are charter members of the institutions and privileges that favor our tribe.
But the evidence is in plain sight: the communities we avoid, the prisons built to benefit white communities, the complexion of our media sources. What are we supposed to do about this insidious racism from which we benefit?
Maybe it just starts with curiosity and honesty. Maybe it’s as simple as putting up a BLM yard sign and not worrying about what neighbors think.
And maybe next Juneteenth will have more meaning than just some odd-sounding holiday.
John O’Neill
Cazenovia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.