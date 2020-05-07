Let’s monitor well-being of first-responders

As we progress through the COVID-19 “pause,” it is important to look to the care of our first-responders. Those frontline caregivers such as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and other allied health professionals who are addressing the ones sickened by the novel coronavirus.
It is not too early to assess what they have suffered or could be suffering. Recently, an emergency room doctor from New York City took her own life. One can only imagine the horrors she saw as she valiantly attempted to keep our fellow New Yorkers alive.
It is incumbent upon us not just to express our profound gratitude to those heroic men and women but also to monitor their physical and mental well-being. Post-traumatic stress occurs not just on the battlefield or in the environment of domestic violence; post-traumatic stress occurs to the strongest among us, to the most dedicated amongst us and to the most altruistic among us.
I encourage all of us to express our thanks to those whose efforts to save us bear a tremendous cost while also monitoring them for signs of detachment, compassion fatigue/burnout, helplessness and hopelessness. As Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “We are all first-responders.” Thus, we also should be frontline support for the police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and others now and forever.
Toby K. Davis
Boonville
The writer, a neuropsychologist, is a retired lieutenant commander from the U.S. Navy.
