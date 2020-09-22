President Donald Trump has done a great service to our county. When we cast our votes in November, we need to keep in mind his achievements and what his re-election will mean for our country.
Make America Great Again! And he has! The USA is now No. 1 in novel coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths. What else are we No. 1 in? Not access to health care, not life expectancy, not security for people with pre-existing conditions.
Economic prosperity! Are you better off financially now than you were four years ago? Before your retirement funds tanked, before health care premiums spiked, when unemployment was at a historic low and before your small business sank?
Law and order! Donald Trump has praised the “very fine people” who attacked demonstrators in Charlottesville and killed one, the “patriots” who have attacked peaceful protesters and the members of his campaign staff and administration who have been convicted of federal crimes, some of which could accurately be termed “treason.” Do his provocative tweets and support for right wing demonstrators encourage law and order — or not?
Standing up to Russia! No matter that a majority-Republican Senate committee found that Trump’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in our 2016 election or a report that Russia put bounties on the lives of U.S. soldiers, or that Facebook and Twitter have detected Russian attempts to influence the 2020 election.
Leading the World! The NATO allies we have cultivated and depended on since the Cold War no longer believe they can trust us. Our reputation as a staunch supporter for international human rights has withered in our failure to condemn the assassination and dismembering of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen who worked for a U.S. corporation. As China has quashed the rights of the people of Hong Kong, the United States has been silent. The Kurds, who assisted us in our military campaign against ISIS, justifiably feel that we abandoned them. The enemies of human rights and democracy are advancing their agendas because they know that the United States will no longer try to stop them.
Four more years? Of division, polarization and confusion over what it means to be a democracy and leader of the free world? We can thank Donald Trump for helping us see what the stakes are and what the November election means for the future of our democracy and our standing as a nation.
Henrietta Jordan
Keene Valley
