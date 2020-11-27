The American presidential election is finally over, and Donald Trump has been justly defeated. I certainly feel some joy but mostly relief that this stain on our nation is being removed. It’s hard to exult when thousands and thousands of Americans are needlessly dead because of his atrocious response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and countless immigrant children are forever scarred because he authorized members of his administration to separate refugee families.
In Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov,” Ivan Karamazov, home from university, questions Christian theodicy in a conversation with his saintly younger brother Alyosha, a novice monk.
Intellectually, Ivan understands the concepts of original sin and Jesus’s vicarious atonement.
He understands “everyone must suffer in order to buy eternal harmony with their suffering.”
But, asks Ivan, “What have children got to do with it?” Why should the innocent, especially children, suffer in the here and now just to “be manure for someone’s future harmony?”
There can be no atonement for the sin of Trumpism. Remember the migrant children!
A victory for decency on Nov. 3 does not retroactively redeem the horrors suffered under this-soon-to-be obsolete administration; it does not heal the migrant children torn from their mothers by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security officials. While we must learn from the past to prevent Trumpism from rising again, and while we should work for good things like environmental protections and universal health care, we should never ever let ourselves see the Trump era as a necessary propellant toward any good that may come in the future.
In the next chapter of Dostoevsky’s great novel, Ivan tells Alyosha a legend wherein the Virgin Mother, accompanied by the archangel St. Michael, visits hell and witnesses the “torments” of the damned until she reaches a “most amusing set of sinners in a burning lake: some of them sink so far down into the lake that they can no longer come up again and these ‘God forgets.’” I wish for the legacy of Trump to go away and sink so far down that it can never again rise to the surface. Those remnant Trump flags should forever be totems of a false and fallen empire.
Here is this from Percy Shelley —
And on the pedestal, these words appear:
“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings;
Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!”
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.
Sean Pidgeon
Morristown
