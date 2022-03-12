There’s a chance President Volodymy Zelenskyy will be killed in the invasion of Ukraine. Praise his courage in remaining to fight.
I’m old enough to remember when this country would be united in supporting the effort of a fledgling democracy to withstand Russian aggression. The statement by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik calling President Joe Biden “weak, feckless and unfit” seems useful only to Russian propaganda outlets and right wing media in this country, but I repeat myself. I realize that as a Democrat, I’m in a minority in the 21st Congressional District and she doesn’t aim to represent my views.
Biden is taking the same actions regarding Ukraine that Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama would’ve taken. Jimmy Carter was arming the mujahedeen in Afghanistan when Reagan came to office.
Russia and Vladimir Putin are being sanctioned. Ukraine is receiving military aid. The West is united against this invasion.
That would not have happened with Donald Trump as president trashing NATO. Trump, in fact, has praised the “genius” of Putin for having taken this action.
Trump’s first impeachment was for holding up military aid to Ukraine because he wanted to pressure its officials to announce an investigation into Biden’s son. Maybe our representative considers that to be the action of a strong president since she defended him in that impeachment.
There may be more the president could do. There may not be.
One thing he’s not doing is running a protection racket out of the Oval Office. Let’s all pray the Ukrainians with the world backing them show Donald Trump that Vladimir Putin is not a genius for launching this invasion.
Kevin Robbins
Fort Edward
