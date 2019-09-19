Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is once again showing the way on how to be responsive based upon polls rather than a thoughtful understanding of her role on the U.S. House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness.
The administration is missing an excellent chance to acquire the much-maligned Boeing Max aircraft now sitting on the ground for safety concerns. It looks like about 100 aircraft are available in three major U.S. flag carriers.
Instead of a timeline of perhaps years, these planes could be acquired at favorable prices within weeks. I am sure Boeing would be quite happy to help put together a package to the U.S. Air Force for the pending upgrades.
However, like the total lack of support for the renovation of the Smith House in Willsboro, she will miss the boat, so to speak.
William Kuntz III
Elizabethtown
